+ ↺ − 16 px

Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Jessica Williams made a fiery and satirical return to The Daily Show this week, accusing President Donald Trump of scapegoating prominent Black figures to shift attention away from renewed scrutiny surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“Trump is trying to throw every Black person he can think of in front of the scandal to distract us,” Williams said, referencing a string of recent moves from the former president, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“First, he released the Martin Luther King Jr. files. Then he accused Obama of treason. And now he wants to prosecute Oprah and Beyonce?”

Williams — who was a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2012 to 2016 and has since made guest appearances — sat down with host Jon Stewart for a segment that mixed biting humor with political commentary.

Williams’ tone did shift slightly as she considered that, as a famous Black person herself, she too could be a future target. When host Jon Stewart assured her there was nothing to be “nervous” about, she hit back: “Excuse me? He won’t come after me? What, I’m not an exceptional enough Black person for Trump? Hmm? I’m not famous enough to be publicly accused of treason or doing 9/11? You don’t know where I was that day. You don’t know me. I’m sorry, but I’m nominated for an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy.”

She quipped that she was famous enough to “at least be accused of misdemeanor election fraud, you butthead.”

When Stewart acquiesced and questioned whether the idea of being targeted worried her, Williams didn’t sweat it: “Because if there’s one thing old white guys love, it’s getting a compliment from a Black person.”

Well, let’s not generalize, Stewart said, before Williams proved her point by complimenting his haircut; naturally, Stewart folded immediately.

News.Az