Jessie J hospitalised six weeks after breast cancer surgery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pop star Jessie J has been hospitalised with a lung infection, just six weeks after undergoing surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old singer, who revealed in April that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, shared an emotional health update with fans on Instagram on Sunday, 3 August. Jessie underwent a mastectomy followed by breast reconstruction surgery earlier this summer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Six weeks post-surgery and I was back in the same ward I recovered in after my operation,” she wrote, alongside a photo showing a cannula in her arm. “Not expected or planned.”

Jessie explained that she had developed symptoms initially pointing to a possible blood clot in her lungs, such as difficulty breathing. After extensive tests, doctors ruled out a clot but confirmed that she had an infection and fluid on her lungs.

“IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD,” she added. “But they’re still figuring out the infection.”

Despite feeling unwell, the “Bang Bang” singer — whose real name is Jessica Cornish — chose to discharge herself from hospital and continue treatment as an outpatient.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night. I hate being in hospital,” she said.

In a heartfelt follow-up post, Jessie reflected on how difficult the physical and mental recovery has been — especially while raising her toddler.

“The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it's been the most challenging time for me,” she wrote. “Being unable to be the mother I usually am and having to change career plans has been frustrating. But it’s life.”

Although she received the “all clear” following surgery, Jessie emphasized that it didn’t make the recovery process any less painful.

“Getting the all clear was incredible, but it didn’t speed up or ease the physical recovery.”

Jessie ended her update by reminding herself — and her fans — of the importance of slowing down and prioritizing health.

“This emergency reminded me to slow down,” she said.

The singer’s candid posts have drawn messages of support from fans and fellow celebrities, as she continues to recover from both cancer and the latest health scare.

News.Az