Jeyhun Bayramov meets Poland’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Poland to Baku, Pawel Radomski, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan. Confidence was expressed that the new ambassador would spare no effort for the further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Poland, and it was noted that high-level mutual visits and contacts have created a solid foundation for the sustainable nature of relations.

The importance of mechanisms such as political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and working groups on Inter-Parliamentary relations in the comprehensive and systematic development of Azerbaijan-Poland interstate relations was discussed.

The importance of strengthening joint activities to maximize the existing potential and opportunities for cooperation in economic, including traditional and green energy, transport and logistics sectors was emphasized. Opportunities for developing cooperation and strengthening exchanges in humanitarian areas, including education, culture, sports, and youth dimensions were discussed.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information to the other side about the history of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as the realities and developments of the post-conflict period. The completion of negotiations on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement in March 2025r, factors hindering the signing of the agreement, including claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in the Armenian constitution, and the issue of abolishing mechanisms such as the Minsk Group that have lost their relevance and functionality were discussed.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on other regional and international developments and challenges of mutual interest.

News.Az