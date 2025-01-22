Jeyhun Bayramov offers condolences to Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, News.az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov expressed his condolences regarding the tragic fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu province of Türkiye. He wished mercy from Allah for the deceased, patience for their relatives, and healing for the injured.It was noted that Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with brotherly Türkiye during these difficult days, shares its grief, and hopes that such a tragedy will not happen again. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to provide any assistance.Minister Hakan Fidan thanked for the condolences and support shown during this difficult time.

News.Az