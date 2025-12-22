Jimmy Kimmel to deliver personal Christmas message on UK TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

US late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a “deeply personal” Alternative Christmas Message on the UK’s Channel 4 on Christmas Day, the broadcaster announced Sunday.

The special address comes after a turbulent year for Kimmel, marked by controversy surrounding comments he made on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that sparked backlash from President Donald Trump and his supporters. The fallout briefly led to the suspension of his ABC show and ignited a nationwide debate in the US over freedom of speech and press freedoms, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Kimmel’s remarks triggered “widespread protest and debate” across the United States — a topic he is expected to confront directly in his televised message.

Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message traditionally airs in place of the British monarch’s annual address and is designed to offer viewers a provocative, personal reflection on the defining events of the year.

While Kimmel’s speech will focus on the pressure surrounding his show and his criticism of the Trump administration, the network says the comedian will retain his trademark humor. In a teaser quote released by Channel 4, Kimmel quips: “From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year.”

Past presenters of Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message include civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, whistleblower Edward Snowden, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and even a deepfake version of Queen Elizabeth II — underscoring the broadcast’s reputation for challenging convention and sparking debate.

Kimmel’s message is set to air on Christmas Day, 2025, on Channel 4.

News.Az