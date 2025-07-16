Jio BlackRock gets regulatory green light to launch four passive funds in India

Jio BlackRock, the asset management joint venture between Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services and global investment giant BlackRock, has received approval from India’s market regulator to launch four passive index funds, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The newly approved funds will track the following indices: Nifty Midcap 150 (.NIMI150), Nifty Smallcap 250 (.NISM250), Nifty Next 50 (.NN50), and Nifty 8–13 Year G-Sec Index (.NIFGS813), which follows Indian government bonds with maturities between 8 and 13 years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The clearance marks another milestone for Jio BlackRock as it continues its ambitious entry into India’s rapidly expanding ₹72.2 trillion ($844 billion) mutual fund market.

According to a Reuters report last week, the company plans to roll out nearly a dozen equity and debt funds by the end of the year, combining active and passive strategies. It aims to disrupt the traditional fund distribution model by leveraging Jio’s vast digital ecosystem to reach a wider investor base directly.

So far, Jio BlackRock has made a strong debut in the debt segment, raising over $2.1 billion across three debt mutual fund schemes. The offerings have attracted interest from 90 institutional investors and 67,000 retail investors, demonstrating early momentum and confidence in the brand.

With regulatory backing and significant capital already raised, Jio BlackRock is positioning itself as a formidable player in India’s evolving financial landscape.

