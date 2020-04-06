JK Rowling recovers at home after struggling with all coronavirus symptoms

JK Rowling has opened up about suffering from coronavirus symptoms and admitted she has fully recovered at home, Mirror reports.

The famous Harry Potter author did not know whether she had contracted the virus as she hadn't been tested, but was certain she had "all symptoms".

She announced the news on her Twitter account, urging her fans to watch a helpful video posted by a doctor at Queens Hospital.

The star also revealed she had followed her husband Dr. Neil Murray's advice to aid her respiratory pain.

Joanne pleaded: "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms."

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

