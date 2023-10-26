Joint steps against biased campaigns towards Azerbaijan, Türkiye play important role - speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), who is on an official visit to Türkiye, at a meeting with President of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, criticized the dissemination of information in some organizations that is far from reality, biased attitude towards Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.az reports.

The speaker noted that Armenia's Western protectors are making accusations against Azerbaijan on the basis of Armenia's false claims.

In addition, Gafarova said that a number of international parliamentary organizations, parliaments of foreign countries adopt anti-Azerbaijani resolutions, although for 30 years they have never reacted to the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the expulsion of more than one million of Azerbaijani people from their native lands, ethnic cleansing by Armenia, the destruction by Armenia of Azerbaijani cities, villages, the destruction of historical, cultural and religious monuments.

The speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) noted the importance of taking joint steps against the campaigns against Azerbaijan and Türkiye, stressed the importance of coordination between Azerbaijani delegations in international parliamentary organizations as one of the most important areas of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Moreover, Kurtulmus noted that Türkiye is next to Azerbaijan on all platforms.

He highlighted the inaction of the OSCE Minsk Group for many years, which did not take any action to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Speaking about the fact that currently there are states and some lobbying circles that are trying to hinder Azerbaijan's fair struggle, the president of the Turkish Parliament said that Azerbaijan is also winning victories in the field of diplomacy.

News.Az