Jordan and Indonesia leaders discuss Gaza and trade in Jakarta talks

Jordan’s king and the Indonesian president have discussed upcoming peacekeeping and humanitarian missions in Gaza, and have agreed to strengthen military cooperation and economic relations between their countries.

King Abdullah II bin al Hussein and President Prabowo Subianto share a long-standing personal relationship as alumni of the US Fort Benning military academy that dates to 1995, when both were still serving as military officers in their respective countries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Three years later, Subianto sought refuge in Jordan in 1998. Subianto lived in Amman for several years before returning home in 2008.

King Abdullah II’s state visit to Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country and Southeast Asia’s largest economy, was the fourth stop on his tour of Asian nations that includes Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Pakistan.

Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said Jakarta has trained up to 20,000 troops to take on health- and construction-related tasks during a planned peacekeeping operation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, tormented by Israeli genocide. "We've prepared a maximum of 20,000 troops, but the specifications will revolve around health and construction," Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told reporters. "We are waiting for further decisions on the Gaza peace action." President Subianto and King Abdullah II would discuss the initiative of US President Donald Trump, he added.

"We're waiting for the possibilities of a role Indonesia can take in peace efforts."

