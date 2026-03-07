Jordan blames Iran for directly targeting critical installations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan has accused Iran of directly targeting sites within the kingdom, launching 119 missiles and drones over the past seven days, following the onset of a regional war triggered by US-Israeli strikes.

Jordanian military spokesman Brigadier General Mustafa Hayari told a news conference that 108 of the projectiles had been intercepted, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“These missiles and drones were targeting vital installations inside Jordan and were not passing through our territories,” he said.

News.Az