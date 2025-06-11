Jordan calls on Israel to stop actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In a statement, the ministry described the act as a "blatant" violation of international law, calling it "an unacceptable escalation and provocation" that Israel must immediately cease, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's firm rejection of the incursions by Ben-Gvir and the facilitation of repeated raids on the compound by Israeli police.

"These actions represent a clear breach of the historical and legal status quo of the holy site, and an attempt to divide the mosque spatially and temporally, desecrating its sanctity," Qudah said.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a frequent flashpoint for violence, is revered by Muslims as a noble sanctuary and by Jews as the site of two ancient temples. Non-Muslims are allowed to visit the site but are prohibited from praying there.

However, Ben-Gvir has repeatedly defied this long-standing status quo by visiting the site and promoting Jewish religious presence there.

