Jordan restarts flights to Syria after 13-year break

Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced today that it will resume direct commercial flights between Amman and Damascus after a 13-year break. The airline also plans to increase its weekly flights from the current four to seven.

RJ said that its flight from Queen Alia International Airport in Amman to Damascus Airport departed at 7:20 AM local time, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to its statement, RJ CEO Samer Majali stressed that in order to accommodate passenger demands and desires, the airline intends to expand flights to Damascus to daily starting in April.

