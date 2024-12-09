Juan Soto signs record-breaking $765 million contract with the New York Mets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Juan Soto, one of the most talented outfielders in modern baseball, has signed the largest contract in professional sports history with the New York Mets. News.az reports, citing ESPN , that the deal is worth $765 million over 15 years.



The contract includes an opt-out clause after five years and features no deferred payments. If Soto decides to remain with the team for the full term, his annual salary will increase from $51 million to $55 million, potentially raising the total value of the deal to over $800 million.At age 26, Juan Soto has established himself as a powerhouse with his exceptional hitting ability, remarkable plate discipline, and proven postseason success. This made him the most sought-after free agent in Major League Baseball, sparking a bidding war among the league's elite teams, including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays. Ultimately, the Mets' offer stood out as the most appealing.The previous record for the largest MLB contract belonged to Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unlike Ohtani's agreement, which defers a significant portion of payments, Soto's contract is fully guaranteed, cementing it as the highest-value deal in history.Soto debuted in MLB in 2018 with the Washington Nationals and quickly became one of the league's brightest stars. Over seven seasons, he has maintained a career slash line of .285/.421/.532, hitting 201 home runs and driving in 592 RBIs. His unparalleled plate discipline has drawn comparisons to the legendary Barry Bonds.Among Soto's achievements are a 2019 World Series championship, the 2020 batting title, and four All-Star appearances. His .421 on-base percentage leads all active players since his debut, underscoring his status as one of baseball's most consistent performers.The signing of Soto marks the dawn of a new era for the New York Mets. Following their remarkable 2023 season, which saw the team reach the National League Championship Series, Soto's arrival positions the Mets as serious contenders for the championship in the coming years.

News.Az