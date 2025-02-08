Judge blocks Musk’s access to Treasury data after state lawsuits

A judge in Washington has blocked Elon Musk's newly formed efficiency team from accessing certain Treasury Department information.

This follows a lawsuit filed by a group of 19 states, mostly led by Democrats, against President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, challenging the authorization of the team’s access, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump and Bessent violated federal law by allowing the temporary Department of Government Efficiency access to Treasury Department information containing the personal data on millions of Americans, according to a lawsuit filed late Friday in New York. US District Judge Paul Engelmayer issued the blocking order early Saturday.