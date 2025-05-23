Judge halts Trump’s ban on Harvard international students

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President’s ongoing conflict with the US’s oldest and most prestigious university intensified today after the university faced an attempt to ban it from recruiting international students.

The university went straight to court and a judge blocked the attempt – but only for two weeks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Massachusetts university had been battling the Trump government over its diversity programmes, handling of antisemitism and refusal to hand over details of students taking part in pro-Palestine demonstrations.

