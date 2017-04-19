Julia Roberts named world's most beautiful woman by People magazine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Julia Roberts is more than just a Pretty Woman. People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record fifth time, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The magazine announced Roberts' selection Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for Erin Brockovich, says she is "very flattered" by the experience.

News.Az

News.Az