Julian Brown, missing metro Atlanta inventor, warned “I’m certainly under attack” in final social media post - VIDEO

Julian Brown, a young inventor from metro Atlanta who has been missing for nearly two weeks, posted a disturbing message on social media shortly before his disappearance.

Brown, who recently gained attention for his invention ‘Plastoline’—a technology that converts old plastics into usable fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel—warned followers that “very, very odd stuff” was happening and that he was “certainly under attack,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In his final Instagram video dated July 9, Brown cautioned viewers to keep their “eyes open,” saying he could not share many details but urged for prayers and vigilance. He emphasized that he was still “working” and “building,” and nothing would stop his efforts.

The circumstances surrounding Brown’s disappearance remain unclear, fueling speculation that his breakthrough invention might have made him a target. Authorities continue to investigate.

News.Az