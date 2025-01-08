Kamala Harris' home in Los Angeles placed in evacuation zone due to wildfire

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President Kamala Harris' Los Angeles residence has been placed within an evacuation zone due to the ongoing California wildfire, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The wildfire has intensified, fueled by strong winds, causing the surrounding neighborhood to be evacuated.Harris is currently in Washington, D.C.Her 350-square-meter home, located in an upscale area of Los Angeles, was bought in 2012 by her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff. Celebrities such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow and basketball star LeBron James live nearby. The four-bedroom house, complete with a pool, is situated just a 10-minute walk from the Getty Museum. In 2024, the property was valued at $5 million.The wildfire has spread across more than 740 acres and continues to expand, according to earlier reports.

News.Az