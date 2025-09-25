Katie Couric joins Colorectal Cancer Alliance in ‘Lead from Behind’ campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

To mark the 25th anniversary of sharing her colonoscopy on Today, journalist Katie Couric has teamed up with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort to launch Lead From Behind, a campaign aimed at breaking the stigma around colon cancer and promoting lifesaving screening.

The initiative features celebrity-driven videos designed to spark conversations about colon cancer prevention and early detection. Couric, who became a vocal advocate after losing her husband to the disease, emphasizes that screening is critical for everyone, regardless of family history or genes, since colon cancer can be silent yet deadly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“My husband had no family history of colon cancer, but that’s true for most diagnosed people,” Couric said. “I don’t want anyone to go through what we did, so I’ve partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to raise awareness about timely screening.”

Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S., yet early detection gives a greater than 90% survival rate. Screening options include colonoscopy, at-home stool DNA tests like Cologuard, and fecal immunochemical tests (FIT). Colonoscopy remains the gold standard, detecting and removing precancerous polyps before they turn into cancer.

