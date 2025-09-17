Yulia Navalnaya says Western tests confirm husband Alexei Navalny poisoned
Photo: Reuters
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stated that Western laboratory tests on samples taken from her husband indicate he was poisoned.
The announcement comes amid ongoing international scrutiny of Navalny’s death and renewed calls for accountability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Details of the specific substances detected or the laboratories involved were not disclosed.