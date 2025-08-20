Kazakh envoy submits credentials to NATO chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roman Vassilenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, the European Union, and NATO, presented his credentials to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During the meeting that took place after the official ceremony, the parties discussed the state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and NATO, as well as issues on the international agenda, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

Roman Vassilenko noted that the main goal of cooperation with NATO for Kazakhstan is the preparation of peacekeeping units of its Armed Forces for deployment as part of peacekeeping missions under the UN auspices.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue developing cooperation in strengthening the peacekeeping potential of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

News.Az