Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan praise existing partnership

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with this Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu.

The Kazakh FM congratulated his counterpart Bayramov on the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the United States of America, as well as the breakthroughs in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process secured during the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Washington, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The officials underscored the critical importance of the agreed documents in ensuring regional peace and stability.

The ministers hailed the existing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan partnership, adding that the high-level contacts and reciprocal visits contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.

They further pointed out the significance of boosting collaboration within regional and international organizations, and explored preparations for the events set to be held in the coming months.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az