Kazakh media hail Aliyev visit as sign of deepening Turkic alliance

Outlets including Ulysmedia.kz, Zakon.kz, Kazinform, Baq.kz, and Kazpravda.kz highlighted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strengthening regional connectivity through an expanded strategic partnership, News.Az reports.

The reports noted that the close alignment of both countries’ positions is clearly reflected in the work of the Organization of Turkic States, which promotes multifaceted regional cooperation.

They also quoted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who said: “Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly nations. Developing comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan is one of our top priorities.”

Several media outlets additionally reported that 15 documents were signed during President Aliyev’s visit, covering cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence, industrial safety, healthcare, statistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields.