Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan deepen ties with multiple strategic agreements

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a joint statement marking the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations, along with two decisions from the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council: one on strengthening bilateral cooperation and another on approving the charter of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Following the presidential signatures, officials from both countries exchanged a series of agreements and memoranda across multiple sectors. The document exchange ceremony took place on Tuesday in Astana, attended by both presidents, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Justice Yerlan Sersembayev exchanged the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Industrial Property Protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov exchanged the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov exchanged the Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aset Irgaliyev exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Statistics between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Asylov exchanged the Memorandum on Cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Healthcare between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Joint Stock Company Nurlan Zhakupov exchanged the Memorandum of Cooperation between the ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ Joint Stock Company and the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON).

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Joint Stock Company Nurlan Zhakupov exchanged the Framework Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Investment Mechanism between the Samruk-Kazyna Azerbaijan Investment Holding Investment Fund LLC and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Public Service Delivery between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov exchanged the Memorandum on Mutual Understanding and Cooperation in the Field of Competition Policy between the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

