Kazakh President Tokayev ends official visit to Azerbaijan
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has today completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.