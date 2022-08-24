Kazakh President Tokayev ends official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has today completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

