Kazakh President Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on October 6-7.

Tokayev will visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

During the visit, the Kazakh president will take part in the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).


