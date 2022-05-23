Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan ties in transport sector enters new stage – ambassador

After Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory, relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the transport sector have entered a new stage, said Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov.

He delivered the remarks Monday during a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory created a new reality in the South Caucasus. Abdykarimov also praised the ongoing large-scale construction and restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

He stressed that over the past 30 years, relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has reached a higher level.  


News.Az 

