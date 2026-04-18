Iran rejects Trump claims: All statements are false

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Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that all “seven recent statements” made by US President Donald Trump are false, adding that the United States will fail both in war and in negotiations.

Ghalibaf warned that if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open. He said shipping would only be allowed along specifically designated routes with Iran’s permission, determined by field conditions rather than social media, News.az reports.

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“The President of the United States made seven statements in one hour, all seven of which were false. They did not win the war with these lies, and they certainly will not achieve anything in negotiations. If the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he wrote on X.

On Friday, Trump said that negotiations with Iran were “very close” to an agreement, adding that “most issues have already been agreed and resolved.”

News.Az