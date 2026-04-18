US extends waiver allowing countries to buy Russian oil

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U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on ​Friday issued a waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned ‌Russian oil and petroleum products at sea for about a month, seeking to control global energy prices that have shot higher during the U.S.-Israeli ​war on Iran.

The U.S. Treasury Department allowed purchases of ​the oil loaded on vessels as of Friday through ⁠May 16, an extension of an original 30-day waiver that expired ​on April 11, according to a document posted to the department's ​website, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The extension comes two days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington will not be renewing the waiver that allowed countries to purchase Russian oil ​without facing U.S. sanctions.

Russia's presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev had said ​the first waiver would free 100 million barrels of Russian crude, equal to ‌almost ⁠a day's worth of global output.

Though the reprieve on sanctions could temporarily boost world supplies of oil, it has not prevented petroleum prices from spiking due to the partial closure of ​the Strait of ​Hormuz, through which ⁠about 20% of the world's oil and gas was shipped daily before the war.

The waivers could ​complicate the West's efforts to deprive Russia of ​revenue ⁠for its war in Ukraine and put Washington at odds with its allies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for instance, has ⁠said ​it is not the time to relax ​sanctions against Russia.

News.Az