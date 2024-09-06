Kazakhstan banned webcams

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Kazakhstan has officially declared webcamming a criminal offense and introduced liability for it, News.Az reports citing Tengrinews.

The portal specified that the punishment was introduced as part of the amendments to the law "On Combating Human Trafficking." Now the Criminal Code of the republic includes the concept of "other services of a sexual nature."According to the law, such services include actions “committed to obtain income or benefits of a property nature from actions aimed at satisfying the sexual needs (passion) of another person, including remotely in real-time via telecommunications networks, including the Internet.”Earlier, the authorities of Kyrgyzstan made a similar decision. Now the republic will have a law that defines penalties for organizing webcam studios, as well as facilitating and conducting live broadcasts.Earlier, the webcam girl put forward her candidacy for the Omsk City Council.

News.Az