Kazakhstan considering transit of energy resources through Azerbaijan

In connection with increase in the capacity of oil and gas fields, Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of transporting its energy resources through the territory of Azerbaijan, said Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev at a briefing on Thursday.

“Today, we signed a protocol and a road map for development of bilateral relations, including the establishment of two working groups. The first working group will have to study the possibility of transiting Kazakhstan's oil through the territory of Azerbaijan," the minister said, according to Trend.

Bozumbayev said Kazakhstan's oil is now supplied in several directions, the main of which is the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, and a new competitive direction of oil transportation through Azerbaijan should be worked out by the working group.

“We supply oil to China, to countries of the Black Sea, as well as through the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline to Finland,” Bozumbayev said, adding that transit of oil through Azerbaijan is a promising option.

The minister also recalled that last year, one of the largest deposits in the world, Kashagan, was put into operation in Kazakhstan.

“We are also planning to increase the capacity of the Tengiz oil field,” Bozumbayev said.

The minister said that every year gas production is growing, and this year Kazakhstan started exporting gas to China.

“This year we extracted about 50 billion cubic meters of gas, 30 percent of which was directed to the domestic market," said Bozumbayev.

The minister said Kazakhstan is interested in transiting gas through the territory of Azerbaijan under acceptable conditions.

News.Az

