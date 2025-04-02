Kazakhstan discovers massive rare earth metal deposit

+ ↺ − 16 px

A significant deposit of rare earth metals has been discovered in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region, with reported reserves of 1 million tons and total anticipated resources estimated at over 20 million tons, according to the Ministry of Industry and Construction.

"TOO Tsentrgeolsyomka has identified several promising areas with large resources of rare earth metals, which together amount to about one million tons," the ministry says, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The ministry noted that "the total forecast resources of rare earth metals of the area to a depth of 300 meters are over 20.0 million tons." The types of metals are not specified.

The ministry explained that it concerns the Zhana Kazakhstan area, which includes almost the entire Kuyrektykol site.

In October last year, the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan is capable of supplying the US and the EU with almost all the necessary critical raw materials.

In particular, Kazakhstan can supply 21 elements from the US list of 50 critical raw materials and 19 minerals from the EU list of 34 critical raw materials, the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan currently has 15 deposits of rare earth metals, 11 of which are in subsoil use.

