Kazakhstan allocates $2.2 million for Caspian Sea research

Source: Xinhua

Kazakhstan's government has allocated 1.1 billion tenge (about $2.21 million) toward extensive study and preservation of the Caspian Sea, the prime minister's press service said Tuesday.

The funding will be used to buy marine monitoring equipment and modernize hydrobiological and hydrochemical laboratories, a statement saidNews.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Separately, the government previously announced plans to allocate more than 40.7 billion tenge in 2026 for comprehensive geological exploration projects, the press service said.


