Kazakhstan allocates $2.2 million for Caspian Sea research

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's government has allocated 1.1 billion tenge (about $2.21 million) toward extensive study and preservation of the Caspian Sea, the prime minister's press service said Tuesday.

The funding will be used to buy marine monitoring equipment and modernize hydrobiological and hydrochemical laboratories, a statement said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Why does Kazakhstan need a referendum now?

NASA to cover SpaceX’s 33rd resupply departure

US retail investors drive surge in leveraged ETF trading

Mass death of grebes spotted in Caspian Sea

Separately, the government previously announced plans to allocate more than 40.7 billion tenge in 2026 for comprehensive geological exploration projects, the press service said.

News.Az