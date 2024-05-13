Kazakhstan to establish Institute of Transport and Logistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main subject of activity of the JSC will be to promote sustainable development of the transport industry and the provision of state incentives for activities in the field of transport and logistics.For the formation of the authorized capital of the future state enterprise, it is planned to allocate 184.6 million tenge ($420,000) from the reserve of the government.Besides, the Committee of State Property and Privatization of the Ministry of Finance, together with the Ministry of Transport, will have to ensure the approval of the charter of JSC, the election of a person authorized to sign on behalf of JSC documents for state registration, the implementation of financial and economic activities, and the representation of interests to third parties before the formation of JSC bodies.Meanwhile, the JSC will have to undergo state registration in the non-commercial JSC “State Corporation ‘Government for Citizens’.The rights of ownership and use of the state block of shares of JSC “Kazakhstan Institute of Transport and Logistics” will be transferred to the Ministry of Transport.

News.Az