Kazakhstan to host next OTS summit

The next Summit of the Organizations of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Kazakhstan in October 2023, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while speaking at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, News.Az reports.

According to the Kazakh leader, the tenth-anniversary summit of the organization will be held in the city of Turkistan (Kazakhstan). During this time, it is planned to hold a number of significant events.

An Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Ankara on Thursday.

The event was initially due to be held in Shusha. However, following the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, President Ilham Aliyev put forward a proposal to hold the Summit in Ankara in an effort to support the brotherly country. After coordination of the matter with the leaders of other participating countries, the relevant decision was made. This is yet another clear example of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, as well as a sign of mutual support and respect in the Turkic world.

Devoted to the theme of “Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance”, the Summit will serve as a high-level platform for the discussion of the extraordinary agenda of the Organization aroused due to the recent earthquake disaster that happened in southern and southeastern regions of Türkiye.

