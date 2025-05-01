Kenyan MP shot dead in capital Nairobi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Kenyan lawmaker was shot dead on Wednesday night in the capital Nairobi by gunmen on motorcycles.

The lawmaker, Charles Were, who represents Kasipul constituency in Kenya's west, was shot dead at around 7:30 pm local time "by two gunmen who were trailing him with a motorbike," News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

One of the gunmen got off the motorbike and shot Were at close range, Citizen TV reported, adding that his driver had survived the shooting. The MP was pronounced dead at a hospital where he had been rushed for medical care.

One of the gunmen got off the motorbike and shot Were at close range, Citizen TV reported, adding that his driver had survived the shooting. The MP was pronounced dead at a hospital where he had been rushed for medical care.

Odinga, who rejected the election result, alleging irregularities, has since struck an agreement with Ruto to address issues troubling Kenya.

News.Az