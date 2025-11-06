‘KGF Chacha’ actor Harish Rai passes away after battle with cancer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran Sandalwood actor Harish Rai, best known for his role as Chacha in the blockbuster KGF films, has passed away after a long battle with thyroid cancer. He was active in the Kannada film industry since the 1990s and had appeared in several hit movies including Om and KGF.

Rai had been suffering from serious health issues in recent months. His photos showing his frail health had gone viral on social media earlier this year. Members of the Kannada film industry had stepped forward to offer financial assistance for his medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Originally from the coastal region of Karnataka, Harish Rai rose to fame in the 1990s as one of Kannada cinema’s most recognizable villains. His distinct hairstyle and screen presence became a trend during that era. Despite facing personal struggles — including a brief jail term years ago — he continued to earn respect for his acting talent.

Apart from Kannada films, Rai also acted in Tamil movies, with appearances in Raj Bahaddur, Nanna Kanasina Hoove, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kathai, Jodi Hakki, Thayavva, Underworld, Nalla, Sanju Weds Geetha, and Bhugatha.

Harish Rai is survived by his wife and two children. His passing marks the end of an era for fans who admired his gritty performances and contribution to South Indian cinema.

Fans across Karnataka are mourning the loss of a beloved actor who left a lasting mark on Sandalwood.

