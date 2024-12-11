Khamenei blames the US and Israel for Assad's fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed the U.S. and Israel as the true "masterminds" behind the downfall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint plan between the United States and the Zionists," Khamenei said Wednesday, in his first comments since Assad fled Syria for safety in Russia as his government collapsed in the face of an insurgency in the country's capital.Khamenei struck a somber tone as he spoke before a crowd in Tehran as he lamented the collapse of a key pillar in the "Axis of Resistance," according to The Guardian. Video posted online showed the ayatollah seated alone on a platform as the crowd silently listened to his speech."Yes, a neighboring government in Syria plays an obvious role in this regard, and is still playing it—everyone sees this—but the main conspirator, mastermind, and command center are in America and the Zionist regime," Khamenei said. "We have evidence. This evidence leaves no room for doubt."Some have taken the "neighboring government" comment as a reference to Turkey, which has backed the Syrian rebels since 2011 and could play a significant role in shaping the government that replaces Assad's regime. "Let everyone know that this situation will not remain as it is," Khamenei added."The fact that some people in Damascus celebrate, dance, and violate the homes of others while the Zionist regime bombs Syria, enters their territory with tanks and artillery, is unacceptable. The Syrian youth will undoubtedly stand firm and overcome this situation."Newsweek reached out by email on Wednesday morning for comment from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the U.S. State Department and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News.Az