Khamenei’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law killed in missile strike
Source: Xinhua
Iran’s supreme leader’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law killed in missile strike, reports say
The son-in-law and daughter-in-law of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei have reportedly been killed during missile strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
According to reports carried by Al Hadath, a spokesperson for Tehran’s municipality said the two were killed in an explosion linked to the attacks.
“Mr Khamenei’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law were killed in the blast,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.
There has been no immediate confirmation from Iranian state media or official sources regarding the claim.
By Faig Mahmudov