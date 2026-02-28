Khamenei’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law killed in missile strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s supreme leader’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law killed in missile strike, reports say

The son-in-law and daughter-in-law of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei have reportedly been killed during missile strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to reports carried by Al Hadath, a spokesperson for Tehran’s municipality said the two were killed in an explosion linked to the attacks.

“Mr Khamenei’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law were killed in the blast,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

There has been no immediate confirmation from Iranian state media or official sources regarding the claim.

News.Az