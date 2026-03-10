Russian drone strike injures 4 in Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched another drone attack on Kharkiv overnight, damaging private homes and farm buildings in the Kholodnohirskyi district, officials said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that rescuers, medics, and utility services were immediately deployed to assess damage and provide assistance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Early reports indicated no casualties, but by 5:25 a.m., the Regional Military Administration confirmed four injured residents: a 58-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl, all treated at the scene.

The strike damaged three private houses and a car, after a drone hit a road between homes. This follows several recent attacks on Kharkiv, including a drone strike on March 9 that shattered windows in two houses and a ballistic missile strike on March 7 that destroyed part of a residential building.

Authorities continue surveying the area and repairing damage as the city faces repeated attacks amid ongoing conflict.

