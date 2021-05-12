Kharibulbul festival in Shusha is welcome step to reflect Azerbaijan’s peaceful, just image worldwide – expert

The Kharibulbul music festival organized in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha is a welcome step to reflect the country’s peaceful and just image all over the world, Qaiser Nawab, a global youth activist based in Islamabad, told News.Az.

He said the music festival that revived after a gap of 29 years brings together representatives of different countries and is an example of multiculturalism.

Nawab stressed that Azerbaijan, by organizing such a cultural festival, impresses upon the world that it always stands for just causes.

“On behalf of Pakistani youth, I wish and hope that the city of Shusha will prove itself an epicenter for cultural events and the Kharibulbul festival will usher in other brilliant initiatives,” he added.

