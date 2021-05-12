Yandex metrika counter

Kharibulbul festival in Shusha is welcome step to reflect Azerbaijan’s peaceful, just image worldwide – expert

The Kharibulbul music festival organized in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha is a welcome step to reflect the country’s peaceful and just image all over the world, Qaiser Nawab, a global youth activist based in Islamabad, told News.Az.

He said the music festival that revived after a gap of 29 years brings together representatives of different countries and is an example of multiculturalism.

Nawab stressed that Azerbaijan, by organizing such a cultural festival, impresses upon the world that it always stands for just causes.

“On behalf of Pakistani youth, I wish and hope that the city of Shusha will prove itself an epicenter for cultural events and the Kharibulbul festival will usher in other brilliant initiatives,” he added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

