Khojaly Genocide: Height of human resilience & resurrection (PHOTO)

The English-language "Pakistan Observer" newspaper has published an article by Member Board of Experts of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) of Pakistan and regional geopolitical analyst Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan headlined “Khojaly Genocide: Height of human resilience & resurrection”.

The article reads: “This year the Republic of Azerbaijan marks the 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide. On February 25 to 26, 1992, the units of the Armenian armed forces, Armenian terrorist groups in Nagorno-Karabakh and personnel of the 366th motorized infantry regiment of the former Soviet army deployed in Khankandi town of Azerbaijan committed an act of genocide in Khojaly town of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

It was heinous crime against humanity organized by the then political leadership of the Republic of Armenia. The government of Pakistan, parliament, Senate and people stood first to condemn Armenian cruelty, genocide policies and especially human tragedy of Khojaly.

The Armenian offensive on Khojaly killed 613 Azerbaijani citizens including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people and seriously injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures. Moreover, some 150 of the 1,275 Azerbaijanis that the Armenians captured during the massacre remain missing. In the massacre, eight families were completely wiped out, while 130 children lost one parent, and 25 children lost both parents.

A ruthless massacre of the Azerbaijanis was also perpetrated in Shusha, Irevan, Zangazur, Karabakh, Nakhchivan, Kars and other regions. When committing these atrocities on historical Azerbaijani lands, the Armenians burned schools and mosques and destroyed samples of material culture of Azerbaijanis.

Genocides against Azerbaijanis committed by fascist Armenians were acts of darkness, destruction and indecency. It was act of ethnic cleansing and siege of perpetual ignorance and madness. Armenia destroyed infrastructure. It polluted nature and natural resources. It tried to change the existing geographic proposition in the illegally occupied areas of Azerbaijan.

Surprisingly, it trigged new chapter in human traits. Courage fought with conspiracy, patience tussled with naked power, bravery confronted with brutality, honor coped with heinousness, and the last but not the least, dignity with destruction and ultimately superior human values of Azerbaijanis people won over martial obsessions of Armenians.

Khojaly has a direct correlation with human blood which is sacred and whosoever kills in the path of “right”, “virtue”, “noble cause” and above all struggle of independence is a “martyr” and national and ancient history of Azerbaijan is full of unlimited unsung heroes “martyrs” who laid down their precious lives for the dignity and honor of their country Immense socio-economic prosperity, strong defense and regional supremacy is the resultant of these unlimited sacrifices of Azerbaijanis.

During Khojaly and series of genocides humanity was “bleed” and “beasts” were everywhere in different cities of Azerbaijan but it could not strike-down the true spirits of interfaith harmony, patriotism, national pride and communal unity and people having diversity of faith, belief and origin stood fast to fight against all odds. Cities were sieged and darkness was everywhere. Men were arrested. Media was blocked and the people were deprived of the right to access information.

Thanks to the resolute of Azerbaijanis people who did not “bow down” to Armenian untamed martial force and stood fast. They fought with bravery and ultimately sacrificed their precious lives for the dignity and honor of their country.”

News.Az