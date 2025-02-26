Khojaly genocide victims honored in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The event, attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, historians, scientists, media representatives, and Azerbaijanis living in Kazakhstan, began with a minute of silence to honor the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the victims of the genocide, followed by laying flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and at the stand dedicated to the tragic events of February 25-26, 1992, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov delivered a speech, providing detailed information about the Khojaly genocide. He highlighted the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 613 residents, including 63 children and 106 women, with 1,275 individuals taken prisoner and subjected to torture. The fate of 150 people remains unknown, and eight families were completely destroyed, with 25 children losing both parents.

Ambassador Atamoghlanov emphasized the international “Justice for Khojaly!” campaign, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva in 2008, which has shed light on the true nature of the Armenian nationalists. He also mentioned that resolutions condemning the mass killing of civilians in Khojaly had been adopted in 17 countries and the parliaments of 24 U.S. states. The diplomat underlined that under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan had successfully liberated its territories from occupation and restored historical justice.

Samat Zhumatayuli, Director General of the Institute of History of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, and historian Daniyar Kasimov, also spoke during the event, emphasizing that the Khojaly tragedy would never be forgotten.

The event participants also viewed a photo exhibition and watched a documentary on the Khojaly genocide.

News.Az