Kia America recalls 85,000 vehicles over seat back defect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kia Corp’s U.S. unit is recalling 85,448 vehicles due to a seat back frame defect that may fail to restrain occupants properly in a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Friday.

The recall affects multiple Kia models sold in the United States. Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by the automaker for inspections and necessary repairs to ensure passenger safety, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The NHTSA continues to monitor safety issues in vehicles across manufacturers to protect drivers and passengers from defects that could lead to injuries during collisions.

News.Az