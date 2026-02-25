BMW recalls nearly 59,000 vehicles in US over wiring

BMW is recalling 58,713 vehicles in the United States due to a damaged air-conditioning wiring harness that could cause a short circuit.

The recall affects several models, including the M5 Sportswagon, M5, and 750e xDrive, the regulator said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A BMW spokesperson confirmed the recall, saying a quality inspection identified an issue with cable routing in the affected vehicles, which requires improvement.

The company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries linked to the issue.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified, and repairs will be carried out free of charge.

News.Az