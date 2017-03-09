Kiev to host Azerbaijan-Ukraine business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Ukraine business forum will be held in Kiev next week as part of Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev’s visit to the Ukrainian capital, said the Az

The Azerbaijani delegation will comprise representatives of the government and entrepreneurs, the ministry said, adding prospects of expanding cooperation are to be mulled during the visit, Trend reports.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to about $334.2 million in 2016, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

News.Az

