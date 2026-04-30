King Charles III, Queen Camilla visit New York City

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As part of a four-day trip to the United States marking America’s 250th anniversary, King Charles III and Queen Camilla participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on Wednesday.

The visit marked Charles’ first official trip to the U.S. as monarch, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The royal couple were accompanied by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg as they laid flowers at the memorial.

Current Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that in a private conversation with the royal couple, he might raise the issue of returning the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

During their visit, King Charles also toured a farm operated by Harlem Grown on 134th Street, one of 14 locations run by the nonprofit.

Queen Camilla met with actress Sarah Jessica Parker and media executive Anna Wintour at the New York Public Library.

The visit concluded with a gala event for the The King's Trust held at Rockefeller Center.

The stop in New York was brief, with the king and queen arriving and departing on the same day. Authorities had warned residents to expect heightened security, along with temporary road closures and traffic disruptions in parts of the city.

News.Az