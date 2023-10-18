King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has congratulated the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of your country that we extend our sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency.

We wish you the best of health and happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity."

News.Az