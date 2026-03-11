Yandex metrika counter

Iranian drones strike Dubai Airport, four injured in shock attack- VIDEO

Four people were injured when two drones were shot down near Dubai International Airport.

An Indian national suffered moderate injuries, while two Ghanaians and one Bangladeshi sustained minor injuries. Officials confirmed that air traffic at the airport continued to operate normally despite the incident, News.Az reports, citing Dubai Media Office.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drones and the resulting injuries.


