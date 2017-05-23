Korea to host 2nd AIIB Annual Meeting of Board of Governors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Korean government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will jointly host the 2nd AIIB Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Jeju, Republic of Korea, on June 16-18.

It will bring together about 1,500 participants including delegations of both 57 founding members and new members joining this year, international organizations, infrastructure businesses and financial institutions, media, and academia, etc.

The Board of Governors of AIIB convened in Beijing on June 25, 2016 for the Bank’s first Annual Meeting. The capital of the bank is $100 billion, AzerTag reports.

The AIIB has approved loans worth US$2 billion to support 13 projects in countries, including Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Tajikistan, Oman, and Myanmar.

News.Az

